DISTRICT (Staff/Special) — Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the area, which will be in effect for Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10.

Environment Canada states that hot and humid conditions are expected both days.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, daytime high temperatures are expected to be at or near thirty degrees. Night time low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high teens, which will not provide much relief from the heat. Also there is the potential that on both Tuesday and Wednesday humidex values could reach the mid thirties, Environment Canada states.

A relatively hot airmass is expected to move into Northeastern Ontario on Tuesday.

A low pressure system is expected to move through the area on Thursday bringing cooler temperatures with it.

Extreme heat affects everyone, Environment Canada warned, adding that the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.