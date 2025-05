The Haileybury Heritage Museum has honoured its long-time volunteers with a lifetime membership. Recipients from 2022 onward were recognized April 25 in a special ceremony and open house. Pictured here from the left are board chair Darren Woods, making the presentations; 2025 recipient Dan Lavigne; 2024 recipient Brian Dobbs; 2023 recipient Pat Rhiness; 2022 recipient Chris Oslund; and museum secretary Sarah Johnston, also making a presentation. (LJI photo by Darlene Wroe)