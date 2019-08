A long, cold winter can be a plus. The absence of a-winter thaw meant that the New Liskeard station boasts the only full project looking at winter wheat, which is planted in the fall, in Ontario’s research system this year, said agronomy technician Nathan Mountain. Mountain, at right, and Marcel Betty of Verner, checked out the winter wheat research plots during an open house at the station, held in conjunction with the Temiskaming Crops Coalition summer tour last month. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)