The New Liskeard Cubs of the Great North U18AAA League are hosting the Northern Ontario Hockey Association playoffs.
The following games are scheduled:
13-Mar-26
9:30am
Sudbury Wolves U16
Sudbury Wolves U18
13-Mar-26
12:00pm
New Liskeard Cubs
Soo Greyhounds U18
13-Mar-26
5:30pm
Sudbury Wolves U18
North Bay Trappers U18
13-Mar-26
8:00pm
Sudbury Wolves U16
New Liskeard Cubs
14-Mar-26 11:00am TBA
14-Mar-26 2:00pm TBA
15-Mar-26
11:00am TBA
Great North NOHA Playoffs continue was last modified: March 13th, 2026 by