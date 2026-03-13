Great North NOHA Playoffs continue

The New Liskeard Cubs of the Great North U18AAA League are hosting the Northern Ontario Hockey Association playoffs.

The following games are scheduled:

13-Mar-26

9:30am

Sudbury Wolves U16

Sudbury Wolves U18

13-Mar-26

12:00pm

New Liskeard Cubs

Soo Greyhounds U18

13-Mar-26

5:30pm

Sudbury Wolves U18

North Bay Trappers U18

13-Mar-26

8:00pm

Sudbury Wolves U16

New Liskeard Cubs

14-Mar-26 11:00am TBA

14-Mar-26 2:00pm TBA

15-Mar-26

11:00am TBA