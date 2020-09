The Divine Crystal Healing Shop in Haileybury held its official grand opening Thursday, September 3. Pictured at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, from left to right, are owners Rollie Allaire and Kasey Aitchison, shop manager Brooklyn Livingston-Taylor, shop assistant Pamela Paige, and Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)