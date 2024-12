The grand opening for the new ESCSM gymnasium came with a twist. Instead of a ribbon cutting the school held a jump ball to inaugurate the new sports facility on December 12. From the left are prime minister of the ESCSM student council Anneli Rivet, Grade 8 student Frédéryk Brownlee, director of education and secretary treasurer of Conseil scolaire catholique des Grandes Rivières (CSCDGR) Jérémie Lepage, president of CSCDGR Roger Grégoire, Grade 8 student Miko Rivard, ESCSM principal Karyne Labonté and vice principal Lynne Roberge. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)