The Fresh As Farm Market and Eatery in Cobalt recently held its grand opening. Pictured here cutting the ribbon May 20 is owner Ryan Breault. From the left is Councillor Pat Anderson, Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce director Chuck Durrant, Councillor Matthew Johnson, Cobalt town manager Steve Dalley, Temiskaming Shores and Area Chamber of Commerce director Dan Dawson, Councillor Doug Wilcox and Cobalt Mayor George Othmer. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)