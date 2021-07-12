Get your bike tagged

The OPP can help bicycle owners protect their rides.

They are hosting another bike engraving session Wednesday, July 14, from 2-5 p.m.

Another opportunity will take place Wednesday, July 28, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

In an effort to combat bike thefts, Temiskaming OPP are bringing back a bike ID program.

Police officers and auxiliary members will be available, by appointment only, to engrave unique identification numbers on bicycles.

“By re-implementing this program, we hope the outcome will be a decrease in bicycle crimes and an increase in returning a stolen bicycle to the rightful owner,” said Constable Jennifer Smith, community safety and media relations officer, in a media release.

Sessions will be held in the detachment’s parking lot at 300 Armstrong Street in New Liskeard.

The service is free, but bike owners must book an appointment.

For further information or to register, contact Smith at 705-647-8400.