Can you run in an inflatable dinosaur costume? How about a banana suit? Participants in Get Active in Temiskaming’s Halloween event, number five in the 2024 series, walked and ran the streets of New Liskeard over 1K, 2K, 5K and 10K distances on October 27. This year’s series wraps up November 30 with the second annual Santa Run, which will set off from École secondaire catholique Sainte-Marie. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)