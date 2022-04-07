Get Active race/walk series back on Saturday

TEMISKAMING SHORES — Better dust off those running/walking shoes: it’s time to get moving as the Get Active in Temiskaming series of runs and walks is back better than ever in 2022.

While the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc with the series in the last couple of years, it looks like there will be a slate of five events held in 2022.

“We are hoping to return to our pre-pandemic series, with three events in the spring and two in the fall,” said Get Active lead organizer Chandra Juurlink in an email interview.

“Our committee felt it was the right time to get back to a complete season of in-person events and hope the community will receive this well and come out and support us and our fundraising.”

The events are family friendly and include distances of one-, two-, five- and 10-kilometres and a fun 100-metre event for children under the age of four.

Fees to take part in the events are geared to be family friendly with costs of $5 to $10 for all events except the September Colour Run/Walk which is $10-$20.

The series begins this weekend, April 9, at the Temiskaming Shores City Hall with an Easter chocolate theme at 9 a.m.; May 15 at the Dymond Ball Park with a pink theme for Mother’s Day; June 11 at Pete’s Dam Park featuring a barbecue and a Father’s Day theme; September 11 at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club for a colour themed event in honour of fall; and finally October 29 at the New Liskeard Waterfront Pool and Fitness Center with a Halloween theme of orange and black.

Participation and age group awards will be presented after all five events, noted Juurlink.

“We are keeping the same locations and themes and offering the same distances.”

BENEFICIARIES

The beneficiaries selected back in 2020 will remain as the current recipients: the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club, the Temiskaming Northern Loons Swim Club and Nastawgan Trails Inc.

Upon registration, participants in the events choose which organization they wish their monies to go toward.

Juurlink said Get Active has a new website and they are hoping to have all the latest information posted by mid-March to begin online registration for the first event on April 9.

“In an attempt to be as paper-free as possible, we’ll be accepting online registration only and also new this year we will be a cup-less event so everyone will have to bring their own water bottles (refill stations provided).”

COVID-19 protocols will align with the Ministry of Health guidelines such as self-screening and not attending if someone has COVID symptoms or has tested positive.

“We recommend physical distancing and masks among crowds. Being outdoors, we should be well within current allowed numbers.”