The air was more colourful than the fall foliage as Get Active in Temiskaming’s Colour Run and Walk hit the trails at the Temiskaming Nordic Ski Club. Griffin Juurlink, at far left, and Noah Juurlink plastered walkers Rhiannah Pinkerton and her mother, Cheryl Sheffield, with coloured powder prior to the start of the five-kilometre walk. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)