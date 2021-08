It exciting when a runner moves from first base to second base and the play is a close one. During Rural Youth Mixed Slo-pitch League (RYMSPL) play at the Dymond Ball fields on Wednesday, August 18, Marshall’s Auto player Hudson Gorecki attempts to beat Gosselin Pool and Spa player Layne Morlock to the bag at second base, while Austin Baker watches. The RYMSPL season ending tournament called Gate’s Gala begins this coming weekend. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)