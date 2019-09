Dave Heon focused on his next shot in a horseshoe match at the Branch 629 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Latchford on Labour Day weekend. The branch was the site of a pig roast August 31, sponsored by Dave and Pam Peckover and hosted with help from Lou Armstrong. It raised a little over $800 and, when coupled with proceeds of the tourney and ticket draws, the contribution to the branch was “well in excess of $1,000,” said Mayor George Lefebvre. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)