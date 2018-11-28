Fundraising continuing to help Cobalt teen

DISTRICT (Staff) – Fundraisers kick into high gear this week to help the family of a Cobalt teenager who recently suffered a stroke.

Seventeen-year-old Jamie Morin-Kennedy remains in hospital in Toronto after a stroke caused by a blood clot in her brain.

Fundraising is now underway to assist her and her family.

A spaghetti supper and silent auction are being held November 29 at the Cobalt Community Hall, beginning at 3 p.m.

There will also be two benefit concerts.

The first, Cobalt Rocks Jamie’s Birthday, is November 30 at the Miner’s Tavern.

The music begins at 7 p.m.

The line-up of performers includes Charlie Angus, the Two Rivers Band, Robyn Dewar, Brigid Wilkinson, John Shymko and Me, You and Lou.

The second, Temagami Rocks for Jamie Morin-Kennedy, is December 2 at the Bunny Miller Theatre in the Welcome Centre.

Performers include Randall and the Fly Rocks, Wayne Potts, Dylan Shigwadja, Esther Pennell, David Laronde, Forever Young, and John Shymko.

Musicians take to the stage at 2 p.m.

Admission to both concerts is by donation.

Further information can be found on the Facebook page “Support for Jamie Morin-Kennedy.”