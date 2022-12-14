FUNDING FOR COMMUNITY CANCER CARE

The Bikers Reunion organizing committee has donated $188,000 this year to the Community Cancer Care program, with offices in New Liskeard and Englehart. The program is unique in that it supports the financial needs of local cancer patients if they do not have insurance coverage through government or work programs. “The Bikers Reunion Committee and its gang of volunteers is very pleased to support the Community Cancer Care Program for all these years,” said organizing committee lead Barry Phippen. “This large donation is because of the dedication and hard work of so many community-minded people pulling together.” From the left in the back row are committee members Jack Birtch, Marty Maille, Martin Drainville, Fred Kendall and Ted Webster. In the front row are Barry Phippen, France Gauthier, Joanne Webster, Sylvie Cormier Rivard, Gayle McNaughton, Natalie Rivard and Real Toupin. (Supplied photo)