Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the region including Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores and Temagami. The alert was issued at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, May 30 and will be in effect until early Sunday morning, May 31.

Environment Canada states frost may damage some crops and frost-sensitive plants in frost-prone areas.

The temperature will fall to below freezing tonight, Environment Canada states, and that will result in frost conditions.