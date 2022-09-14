FROM TRASH TO ASH

The cause of a fire at the Haileybury landfill last week is not known, but the blaze isn’t considered to be suspicious, said Temiskaming Shores Fire Chief Steve Langford. The landfill was closed to the public at the time, and recreation staff who happened to be at the site early in the afternoon September 6 noticed smoke. “It was the size of a pail when they found it,” Langford said. Tankers from the Dymond, New Liskeard and Haileybury stations were used to provide water to extinguish the flames. Paramedics were also on site as firefighters worked amid the hot temperatures. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)