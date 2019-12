A Christmas bazaar is one of the few fundraisers undertaken by St. Patrick’s Catholic Women’s League. Its proceeds support the parish and work in the community, said president Pat Bigelow. Pictured above at the group’s booth at the December 7 bazaar, held at St. Patrick School in Cobalt, were, from left, CWL members Bernie Beairsto, Margo Pickard, Bigelow, and Rozy Deveau. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)