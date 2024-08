Frog’s Breath Foundation executive board members presented a cheque for $9,000 to Camp Jeunesse en Marche on July 31. The money is being used to purchase outdoor recreation equipment for the camp. From the left are Frog’s Breath board director Hugo Rivet, camp executive members Roger Clouthier, Yvon Toupin, Gerard Vachon, Charlotte Lavictoire, camp counsellors Alexi Rhéaume, Myriam Boucher, Anne-Marie Boucher, Avery Caron and Annabelle Marquis, camp board executive Louise Larocque-Denis and Frog’s Breath Foundation board director Julie Pouliot. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)