Freezing rain warning from Environment Canada

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Freezing rain expected today and tonight.

Hazards:

Significant ice build up on some surfaces is possible.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and ending overnight or Thursday morning.

Discussion:

Snow and ice pellets will begin early this afternoon before transitioning into freezing rain later this afternoon. Freezing rain may last for several hours before changing to rain overnight or Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas. Utility outages may occur.