Issued by Environment Canada December 27.

Freezing Rain Warning in effect for: Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Freezing rain beginning this afternoon. Hazards: Patchy, light freezing rain beginning this afternoon. Moderate freezing rain beginning early Saturday morning. Slippery conditions due to icing. Timing: Beginning this afternoon into Saturday. Discussion: Patchy, light freezing rain begins this afternoon and continues through the overnight. Intensity increases on Saturday morning where steady and moderate freezing rain is expected. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break. Utility outages may occur. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.