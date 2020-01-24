Temiskaming Shores (Staff) — A freezing rain warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Temiskaming Shores area.

Environment Canada stated that freezing rain is expected overnight into Saturday morning Freezing rain is expected overnight into Saturday morning.



Freezing rain will begin overnight and continue through Saturday morning. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, some of this precipitation may begin as rain or snow. Ice accretion amounts up to five mm are possible, Environment Canada states in a news release.



Freezing rain will change to snow near midday Saturday with near five cm of snowfall expected by Sunday morning.



Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery, Environment Canada warns.