Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Freezing rain is expected Monday afternoon and early evening.



Precipitation associated with an approaching Colorado Low will move into portions of northeastern Ontario Monday morning or early afternoon. Although there will be a risk of patchy freezing drizzle in the morning, the more significant threat of freezing rain will be in the afternoon and early evening. Several hours of freezing rain are likely in some areas.



Several millimetres of ice accretion are possible with some areas likely receiving several centimetres of snow in addition to the freezing rain.



The threat of freezing rain should diminish in the evening.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.