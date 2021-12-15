Freezing rain, strong winds

From Environment Canada December 15:

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Freezing rain is expected today.

Precipitation is expected to begin late this morning or early afternoon and may initially fall as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain. A few hours of freezing rain is likely before the precipitation transitions to rain this afternoon as temperatures rise.

Up to 2 mm of ice accretion is possible.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

WEATHER STATEMENT

Special weather statement in effect for:

Strong winds expected Thursday.

Strong southwesterly winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are expected to develop Thursday morning or early afternoon. Winds will slowly ease Thursday night.

Local power outages are possible.

Wind warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.