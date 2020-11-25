Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Temiskaming area:

Freezing rain possible tonight and Thursday morning.

Patchy freezing drizzle is forecast through this evening followed by a risk of freezing rain beginning near midnight or early Thursday morning.

If freezing rain does develop, ice accumulations may be up to 2 millimetres in some locales.

Freezing rain will come to an end on Thursday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.