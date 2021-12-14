Freezing rain possible

DISTRICT (Staff) – Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area extending from Kirkland Lake to Temagami, and including Englehart and Temiskaming Shores.

Freezing rain is possible Wednesday afternoon, December 15, Environment Canada states.

“Precipitation is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon,” Environment Canada states. “Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark and as a result, there is the potential for freezing rain. This risk is greatest near the Quebec border. Temperatures will warm through the afternoon and early evening, bringing an end to the risk of freezing rain.”

Environment Canada advises the public to watch for freezing rain warnings as the event draws nearer.