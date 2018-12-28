Freezing rain Friday

From Environment Canada:

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

New Liskeard – Temagami

Patchy freezing rain or freezing drizzle continue this morning. A change to rain is expected later this morning as temperatures rise above zero.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.