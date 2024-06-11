Free Fishing weekend for Father’s Day

DISTRICT — Ontario anglers who wish to celebrate Father’s Day with a big catch, can do so from June 15-16 for free, there is no fishing license required.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says Father’s Day is a perfect time for people to spend time together fishing for yellow perch, common carp, northern pike, lake trout and walleye in most of Ontario.

Some waterbodies have exceptions so it is a good idea for anglers to check out the Fishing Regulations Summary to understand all limits on how many fish you can keep.

You don’t have to be a father to enjoy the free fishing days as it is for everyone.

If you decide to cast a line on June 15 or 16, you need to have identification on you issued by the provincial or federal government showing your name and date of birth.

Outside of free fishing periods, Canadians between the ages of 18 and 65 must have an Outdoors Card and a fishing license.

Veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members who reside in Ontario can fish for free all year long.

For more information of free fishing days go to Fishing in Ontario website,