Free Fishing on Family Day Weekend

TORONTO (Special) – If you want to give ice fishing a try on the holiday weekend, you can do so licence-free.

Canadian residents can once again fish for free in Ontario on Family Day weekend from February 16 through February 18.

“We want to encourage families to enjoy the outdoors by providing a fun and affordable way to connect with each other and with nature,” said Natural Resources and Forestry Minister John Yakabuski in a release announcing the event.

The requirements under conservation fishing licences, which offer reduced catch and possession limits for recreational anglers, apply.

Anglers must also follow all other fishing regulations.

Family Day weekend is the first of four free fishing events in 2019.

Fishing will also be licence-free on Mother’s Day weekend (May 11 and 12), Father’s Day weekend (June 16 and 16) and Family Fishing Week (June 29 to July 7).

The free fishing events are coordinated through a partnership between the Ontario government and the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters.