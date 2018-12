Gerry Vachon holds a protest sign as over 250 people turned out to a peaceful protest held on December 1 outside MPP John Vanthof’s office in New Liskeard. The crowd was protesting cuts made by the Ford government to a proposed French-language university and the elimination of the French-language commissioner position. About 40 rallies were held across the province as 13,000 francophones raised their voices in support of French language rights. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)