Four people found dead in downtown New Liskeard fire

TEMISKAMING SHORES – A block of Paget Street South in downtown New Liskeard remains blocked off this morning (Friday) after a fire last night in which four people were found deceased.

In a press release, Temiskaming OPP say the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, but they believe there is no risk to the public at this time.

Temiskaming Shores firefighters and Temiskaming OPP responded to a fire at the residence at about 5:30 p.m. September 19.

Police say four people were located deceased inside.

The investigation is continuing with the help of the Temiskaming OPP Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Fire Marshal, and the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

Police say the public can expect to see an increased presence of OPP personnel and vehicles in the area as the investigation continues.