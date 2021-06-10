Forest fire update from MNRF

- There were fourteen new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast region according to the latest release from the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services of the MNRF.
- Cochrane 6 was confirmed late this afternoon approximately 40 kilometres northeast of the city of Cochrane. It is not yet under control and measures 4 hectares.
- Kirkland Lake 4 is located approximately 8 kilometres west of Mist Lake. It is not yet under control at 0.8 of a hectare.
- Chapleau 2 is under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the western shore of Low Lake.
- Sudbury 29 is located approximately 2 kilometres south of White Oak Lake. It is not yet under control at 1.5 hectares.
- Sudbury 30 is located one kilometre northeast of Strata Lake. It is not yet under control at 2.4 hectares.
- Sudbury 31 is under control at 0.4 of a hectare. It is located just north of Little Raft Lake.
- Sudbury 32 is located northwest of Three Mile Lake. It is being held at 0.4 of a hectare.
- Sudbury 33 is located approximately 3 kilometres north of highway 637. It is not yet under control at 5.1 hectares.
- Sudbury 34 is not yet under control at 2 hectares. It was confirmed late this afternoon on the west side of Wolf Creek, approximately ten kilometres southwest of Burwash.
- Sudbury 35 was confirmed late this afternoon and is not yet under control at 1 hectare, it is located approximately half a kilometre east of Kasten Bay Road.
- Sudbury 36 was confirmed early this evening. It measures 0.5 of a hectare and is not yet under control. It is located one kilometre north of Burnt Lake.
- Sudbury 37, also confirmed early this evening west of White Oak Lake, measures 0.5 of a hectare and is not yet under control.
- North Bay 3 is being held at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the eastern shore of Emerald Lake.
- Parry Sound 7 is located in French River Provincial Park, south of the Pickerel River. It was confirmed late this afternoon and is not yet under control at 1.5 hectare.
- There are seven other active fires in the region, three of these are under control, two are being held and two are not yet under control.
- The fire hazard is mostly high to extreme in the Northeast Region today, except for most of the Far North, as well as an area around Sault Ste. Marie and the north shore of Lake Huron which are showing a low to moderate hazard this afternoon.
- To see the fire hazard near you, check the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfire
