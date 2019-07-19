Forest fire update

The report from the Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services was issued late yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The fire in the vicinity of Rabbit Lake, called North Bay 5, was reported shortly before 7 p.m. July 15 and covers about 1.2 hectares.

A small fire is also burning on an island south of Temagami, and it’s being observed.

North Bay 4 measures about 0.1 hectare, and is located on an island on Denedus Lake. It was spotted July 11.

Meanwhile, a fire near Gogama – Timmins 2, spotted six weeks ago – is deemed to be under control, at 4,645 hectares.