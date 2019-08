VILLE-MARIE (Staff) Ready, set…eat!

The 18th edition of the Foire goumande de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue et du Nord-Est Ontarien takes over the Ville-Marie waterfront this weekend.

Several producers and restaurateurs Temiskaming will be among the 40–plus exhibitors showcasing their wares at the regional food fair.

The foodie frenzy begins Friday afternoon.