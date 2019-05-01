Flood warning update in North Bay district

DISTRICT – The latest flood warning from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is in effect Monday, May 6:

The Ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

We will see another Texas Low move towards the lower Great Lakes, bringing moist, unstable conditions to most of Southern Ontario and into the North Bay area. The system will bring periods of rain with the potential for heavier amounts into today (Wednesday).

The current forecast for the North Bay MNRF District is showing rain, snow and or ice pellets ranging from 5-10 mm.

Daytime temperature highs are expected to range from 1 to 10 degrees Celsius for the next couple of days. Overnight temperatures are forecast to hover around zero degrees and slightly below zero in the northern reaches of the district.

Description of Current Conditions

Most of the lower portions of northeastern Ontario have received substantial precipitation over the last week.

The combination of repeated rainfall and snowmelt has resulted in water levels and stream flows across the area rising significantly, reaching or exceeded flood stage in many areas.

Road closures and sand bagging has been reported and area residents have been impacted by flooding.

Localized flooding has been reported on much of the southern portion of the District, which includes the Tomiko River, Sturgeon River, Upper French River, Mattawa River, Pickerel River, Wolf River, Restoule River, South River as well as creeks and streams that flow into sections of these respective watersheds.

Lake Temiskaming and the Ottawa River system are expected to be affected by significant rainfall combined with snow melt on the Ottawa River watershed. Water levels all along the Ottawa River and on Lake Temiskaming will be well above normal conditions.

Municipalities and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly.

Shorelines and banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and unstable at this time and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard.

Lake Nipissing water levels are increasing and are expected to reach the maximum “Non-Damage” water Level of 196.22 on the lake by Friday. There is the possibility that water levels on the lake will exceed that mark into the weekend.

In the northern reaches of the district which includes the Matabitchuan River and Montreal River watersheds, increased flows and water levels have been reported.

Continued melting of the snow pack coupled with forecasted precipitation and water/reservoir management will contribute to increased runoff and the potential for localized flooding.

A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.