Flood warning for Lake Temagami

TEMAGAMI (Staff/Special) — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – North Bay District is advising area residents that a flood warning is in effect for Lake Temagami, the Sturgeon River, Lake Nipissing and French River until Thursday, May 30.
The Ministry states in a press release that it is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.
Forecasts for the North Bay District area expect variable precipitation over the next five days with forecasted accumulations ranging from 5-10 mm up to 30 mm. Daytime highs for the same period are forecast to range from 10-18 degrees Celsius with nighttime lows ranging from 5-10 degrees Celsius across the district, the ministry states.
The North Bay District has experienced significant increases in water levels and stream flows over the past month. The combination of repeated rainfall and snowmelt has resulted in water levels across the district rising significantly, reaching or exceeding flood levels in many areas. In some areas water levels are expected to slowly stabilize over the next several days. In some locations the ground is saturated or remains partially frozen and as a result has little ability to absorb further precipitation. The northern reaches of the district continue to experience snow melt which could impact water levels and flow, the ministry adds.
Lake Temagami water levels have exceeded the flood allowance and could increase further with additional precipitation.
Due to safety concerns and the higher than normal water levels safety booms in the following locations have not been installed at:
- Latchford Dam
- Temiskaming Dam
- French River Dams (Big Chaudière, Little Chaudière and Portage); and
- Hurdman Dam
Recreational users (boats, jet skis, canoes, kayaks, etc.) are urged to stay away from dams and flood affected areas as high water levels and strong currents are dangerous for watercraft and pose a serious safety risk. Reports of large debris (e.g. logs, docks, decks, etc.) are also being reported in flood affected waters and pose an additional safety risk to recreational users.
Water levels in the Montreal River watershed and along the Ottawa River remain high but are expected to slowly decrease.
Due to the magnitude of this year’s flooding, Transport Canada has put navigation restrictions in place on the Ottawa River between the Otto Holden Dam and the Deux Montagnes Lake, and the Mattawa River between Hurdman Dam and the confluence of Mattawa River and Ottawa River. Navigation by non-emergency vessels is strictly prohibited. This includes pleasure craft and human-powered craft, such as canoes or kayaks.
Municipalities and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly. Shorelines and banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and unstable at this time and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard.