DISTRICT (Special) — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – North Bay District is advising residents in the Montreal River Watershed area (South Lorrain, Lorrain, Bucke, Dymond, Harris, Gillies Limit, Coleman, Kittson, Dane, Leo, Medina, Canton, Klock, Barr, Lundy, Auld) that a special Flood Warning for the area is in effect until Wednesday, May 15.

Residents requiring more information in the following unincorporated townships (South Lorrain, Lorrain, Kittson, Dane, Leo, Medina, Klock, Barr, Lundy, Auld) are asked to contact Graham Mewett at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – North Bay District at 705-475-5529.

The Ministry states it is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

“A significant weather system is currently moving through the Montreal River Watershed area. Accumulated precipitation produced during this system is expected to range from 30 to 50 mm and is forecast to taper off overnight Thursday and into the day on Friday,” the MNRF states in a press release.

“Lake Temiskaming water levels are currently sitting at 179.70 m and are forecast to rise another 0.5 m reaching 180.20 m over the next five days.

“In the Latchford area, Bay Lake water levels are currently sitting at 277.07 m and are forecast to continue rising to exceed the maximum lake level of 277.15 m.

“The Montreal River Watershed area has received substantial precipitation over the past several weeks. The combination of repeated rainfall and snowmelt has resulted in waterlevels and stream flows across the district rising significantly, reaching or exceeding flood levels in many areas. Water levels are expected to rise over the next five days. In some locations the ground is saturated or remains partially frozen and as a result has little ability to absorb further precipitation. In addition, some locations continue to experience snow melt which will continue to increase water levels and flow.

“Municipalities and residents, especially those in low-lying areas and along shorelines, are encouraged to monitor these conditions and prepare accordingly. Shorelines and banks adjacent to rivers and creeks are very slippery and unstable at this time and, when combined with cold open water, pose a serious hazard.

“A close watch on local forecasts and conditions is recommended.”