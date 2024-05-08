Fishing with Mom

Looking for an activity to share with Mom this weekend?

To celebrate Mother’s Day, all Canadian residents can fish for free this weekend anywhere in Ontario.

“Free fishing is a great way to get out as a family to celebrate Mother’s Day and enjoy our beautiful lakes, rivers and streams,” Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Graydon Smith in a media release.

If you are fishing for free on the Mother’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.

Additional annual free fishing events coming up this year include Father’s Day weekend (June 15 and 16), and Family Fishing Week to celebrate Canada Day (June 29-July 7).