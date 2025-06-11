Fish with dad…for free

TORONTO – Canadians in Ontario can fish for free this weekend June 14-15.

“This Father’s Day weekend, take the opportunity to head outdoors, cast a line and create lasting memories with the people who matter most,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources, in a news release.

“Whether it’s your first-time fishing or a time-honoured family tradition, this is a great way to explore Ontario’s beautiful lakes and rivers while supporting the local communities, jobs and businesses that depend on our province’s diverse fishing opportunities.”

If you are fishing for free on the Father’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and other fishing regulations still apply.