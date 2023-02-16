Fish for free February 18-20

This Family Day weekend, from February 18-20, Ontario families and friends can enjoy fishing anywhere in the province without having to purchase a licence or carry an Outdoors Card.

Ice fishing is a fun activity, but it’s important to make sure the ice is thick enough. Ice that looks safe may not be. Before you venture out, be sure to:

• Check ice conditions with local ice hut operators or other anglers

• Let others know where you’re planning to fish and when you plan to return

• Wear appropriate clothing and equipment for safety and comfort

If you are fishing during free fishing periods, all conservation licence catch limits, size limits, sanctuaries and all other fishing regulations and rules still apply.