First heat warning of 2022

From Environment Canada, Heat Warning in effect for:

Kirkland Lake – Englehart

Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Extreme heat will continue overnight into Saturday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius on Saturday with minimum temperatures between 16 and 18 degrees Celsius expected tonight into Saturday morning.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday morning and throughout Sunday.

This is the first heat event of the season.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.