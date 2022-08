Lorrain Township Fire Department received a used fire rescue van August 4, donated by the Coleman Township Fire Department and Coleman Township. From left to right are: Coleman Township Fire Department Third Captain Marcel Gauthier; Lorrain Valley Fire Department firefighters Dave Bowers and Jerry Dupuis; Coleman Township Fire Department First Captain Gerry Belanger; Lorrain Valley Fire Prevention Officer Mike Beland, firefighter Tyler Eckensviller and Fire Chief Ken White; Coleman Township Fire Chief Don Laitinen, Mayor Dan Cleroux and Chief Administrative Officer Chris Oslund. (Staff photo by Darlene Wroe)