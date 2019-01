Share this article... 0 Google+ 0 Pinterest 0 Linkedin email

Darlene Wroe Speaker Reporter JAMES TOWNSHIP – James Township (Elk Lake) Reeve Terry Fiset wants to see a fund put in place which compensates fire departments for emergency responses on…

Log In Register Please Log in or Register for a Speaker Online Digital Subscription to view the full story.

Fire departments need to get paid for Crown calls was last modified: by

Comments

Comments...