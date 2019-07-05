Fire ban in city

As the heat continues, the City of Temiskaming Shores has issued a municipal fire ban, effectively immediately (Friday, July 5).

“Due to the extreme forest fire hazard in our area, the City of Temiskaming Shores has implemented a municipal fire ban.

“Under the fire ban, all burning permits are suspended and all open-air fires within City boundaries are prohibited, including fires for cooking and warmth. Persons must make alternate provisions for cooking and warmth, such as using propane stoves or charcoal burners intended for that use.”

The Temiskaming Shores Fire Department thanked all residents for their cooperation during this period.

The city, meanwhile, has also requested residents to avoid all unnecessary water use to avoid additional strain on the water supply, so it’ll be available in an emergency.

Residents are asked to hold off on watering lawns, for example, and washing vehicles and driveways.

