Sunflowers automatically make people feel happy and they are great for photographs, but they don’t last long. There’s a half-acre Sunshine Field that has just opened to photographers and the public in Armstrong Township, located at the Country Charm Flowers farm, owned by Chris and Anna Regele. Cheyenne Regele, 8, shows off a sunflower in the field on Sunday, August 15, opening day for the public. (Staff photos by Sue Nielsen)