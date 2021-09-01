FIELD EXERCISE Donald Savoie, at left, watches as fellow firefighter Daniel Perreault uses a multi-purpose tool known as a Halligan to remove a sliding side door from a smashed van. But while the crash looked real, it was just part of a training exercise for Earlton-Armstrong Township firefighters on August 21. Kirk Rayner, a Hamilton area rescue training specialist, led the session in vehicle extrication techniques. “It could be a beautiful day like this,” said Alaya Robert, the department’s training officer, “and still have an accident,” commented Fire Chief Andre Robert. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)