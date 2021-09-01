FIELD EXERCISE Donald Savoie, at left, watches as fellow firefighter Daniel Perreault uses a multi-purpose tool known as a Halligan to remove a sliding side door from a smashed van. But while the crash looked real, it was just part of a training exercise for Earlton-Armstrong Township firefighters on August 21. Kirk Rayner, a Hamilton area rescue training specialist, led the session in vehicle extrication techniques. “It could be a beautiful day like this,” said Alaya Robert, the department’s training officer, “and still have an accident,” commented Fire Chief Andre Robert. (Staff photo by Diane Johnston)

FIELD EXERCISE

Community

This content is for Speaker Online Digital Subscription members only.
Log In Register

FIELD EXERCISE was last modified: September 1st, 2021 by Editorial Staff