Festive RIDE continues to January 2

TEMISKAMING SHORES (Staff) – Efforts are continuing to keep impaired drivers, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, off the road.

Temiskaming OPP say its RIDE campaign – Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere – runs until January 2.

In a news release, it says officers will be conducting roadside checks across the region.

Police say their efforts, coupled with the public’s help when they suspect that someone is driving or about to drive after consuming alcohol or drugs, will prevent the loss of innocent lives.

When approaching a RIDE stop, police remind drivers to keep officer safety in mind – slow down, proceed with caution, and give officers a wide berth.

Police say they also want to dispel any myths that officers cannot detect drivers high on drugs.

Through the OPP Drug Evaluation and Classification Program, police say officers are trained as drug recognition evaluators and have the authority and tools to detect drug-impaired drivers.

Police warn that a charge of impaired by drug involves all drugs, be they prescription, over-the-counter, or illegal.

Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code of Canada, and the offence carries the same penalties as that of driving while impaired by alcohol.

As of December 18, 2018, police say the Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) law permits officers using an approved alcohol screening device to demand a roadside breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver without having reasonable suspicion that a driver is impaired.

Drivers are reminded that officers can issue an immediate roadside driver’s licence suspension to drivers who register a Blood Alcohol Concentration in the Warn Range of 0.005 and 0.008.

If you observe a suspected impaired driver, call 911 or the OPP, at 1-888-310-1122.