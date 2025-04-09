Festival des Folies Franco-Fun kicking off

This year’s Festival des Folies Franco-Fun opens today (Wednesday) with a seniors event for those aged 55 and up.

Highlights in coming days include a Family Feud-style game show at Collège Boréal tomorrow and a performance for students at Northern College in Haileybury and a comedy show at ESCSM on Friday.

Saturday offers events for kids at ESCSM, the presentation of the Cornerstone Award, and a concert.

The festival wraps up Sunday with a mass and brunch.

For further details, check out the event’s Facebook page.