Feeding the community

The Temiskaming Speaker’s annual spring Community Food Bank Drive is underway.

On Saturday, April 9, donations can be dropped off at food banks in Cobalt, Englehart and Haileybury, and at Chartrand’s Your Independent Grocer and the Salvation Army.

In Temagami, donations can be delivered to the library and municipal office; in Latchford, at the medical clinic on weekdays; in Coleman, at the municipal office on weekdays.

Bins at local grocery stores also accept donations.

Items can also be brought to The Speaker’s office at 18 Wellington Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. up until April 14.