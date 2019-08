Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota presented $630,000 in FedNor funding to the Hilliardton Marsh Research and Education Centre (HMREC) for a new interpretive centre on Tuesday, August 14. From the left in the photo are HMREC’s secretary Delphine Churman, directors Joanne Goddard and Bruce Murphy, MP Anthony Rota and Township of Hilliard Reeve Laurie Bolesworth. (Staff photo by Sue Nielsen)